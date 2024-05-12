Diones and Toledo Excel at Philippine Athletics Championships

Pasig City – National athletes Mark Harry Diones and Aries Toledo emerged as top performers at the Philippine Athletics Championships held at the PhilSports track and field stadium in Pasig City. Diones successfully defended his men’s Open triple jump title with a leap of 15.60 meters, while Ronnie Malipay and Brendon Ting Li King of Sarawak Sukma Malaysia finished second and third, respectively.

According to Philippine News Agency, this was his first competition since recovering from a heel injury incurred at last year's Southeast Asian Games. Meanwhile, Aries Toledo won the men’s decathlon with a score of 6,348 points, ahead of competitors from Pasig City and Pinoy Athletics. Toledo, who has previously won multiple medals at the SEA Games, expressed his goal to break his own national record in upcoming competitions.