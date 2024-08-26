Dinagat residents mourn passing of former guv Glenda Ecleo

BUTUAN CITY: Dinagat Islands residents are mourning the passing of former governor and lawmaker Glenda Ecleo on Sunday night. She was 87. Ecleo and her husband, Ruben Ecleo Sr., founded the Philippine Benevolent Missionaries Association Inc. (PBMAI), a non-sectarian and non-profit charitable religious fraternal organization, in 1965. Ecleo authored Republic Act 9355, which established Dinagat Islands as a separate province from Surigao del Norte in 2006. When Dinagat Islands was still part of Surigao del Norte, Ecleo served as representative in its first district which covered the towns in Siargao Island and Dinagat during the 8th Congress (1987-1992), 9th Congress (1992-1995), 12th Congress (2001-2004) and the 13th Congress (2004-2007). Ecleo also served as governor of Dinagat Islands from 2010 to 2019. 'It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Dr. Glenda Buray Ecleo,' Dinagat Islands Vice Governor Benglen Ecleo said in a statement on Monday. In a social media po st on Aug. 16, Dinagat Islands Lone District Rep. Alan 1 Ecleo said their mother had a blood infection and asked for prayers. 'The provincial government of Dinagat Islands joins its residents in mourning with the passing of Mommy Glenda Ecleo, wife of our beloved Divine Master Ruben Ecleo Sr.,' the provincial government, led by Gov. Nilo Demerey Jr., said in a separate statement on Monday morning. 'Paalam at salamat, former Dinagat Islands Governor and Congresswoman Glenda Ecleo. Pakikiramay sa kanyang pamilya at sa mga Dinagatnon (Farewell and thank you, former Dinagat Islands Governor and Congresswoman Glenda Ecleo. Condolences to her family and all Dinagatnon,' former Dinagat governor and congresswoman Arlene Bag-ao said in another statement. The local government units in Dinagat Islands also issued separate statements honoring Ecleo's contributions to the developments of the island province. Source: Philippines News Agency

Post navigation