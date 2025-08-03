Da’wah Academy 5.0 Convocation Celebrates Young Propagators’ Achievements

Kampung katok: The Islamic Da’wah Centre, Ministry of Religious Affairs, continues its commitment to nurturing a new generation of young propagators through the Da’wah Academy Programme 5.0. The programme, which carries the slogan ‘Berda’wah dengan Ilmu dan Iman, Berakhlak Mulia Jadi Da’ie Tauladan’, aims to prepare participants to face contemporary challenges by enhancing their knowledge and experience.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the Minister of Religious Affairs emphasized the importance of continuous learning and following the example of successful da’ies during the 5th Da’wah Academy 5.0 convocation. The event took place on the morning of August 3rd at the Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha Girls Arabic Religious Secondary School.

Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman urged young propagators to effectively use modern communication channels to disseminate da’wah messages while adhering to its fundamental principles.

The programme offers intensive studies, guidance, and training aimed at strengthening religious knowledge, building strong faith, developing noble character, and honing relevant da’wah skills among its participants.