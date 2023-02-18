‘Daurah Tip’ Programme

Also in conjunction with commemorating the Isra' Mi'raj event, Al-Minhaaj Centre organised a 'Daurah Tip Memimpin Sehebat Rasulullah Sallallahu 'Alaihi Wasallam'. The programme was held to shape the personality of Muslim leaders who are authoritative in the style of Rasulullah Sallallahu 'Alaihi Wasallam from the individual, family, organizational and community aspects.

The programme discussed the four parts of the leadership style shown by Prophet Muhammad Sallallahu 'Alaihi Wasallam to Muslims in particular and to all mankind in general starting with leadership for oneself, family, community and organization. The first part touched on how to lead oneself before becoming a leader of others. The second part touched on how to lead the family in ensuring the goal of forming a family of sakinah, mawaddah and rahmah. The event took place at the IGS College, Kampong Kiulap.

Source: Radio Television Brunei