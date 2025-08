Berakas: The Brunei Under 15 Youth League tournament saw DASH FA and PKT FC each earn three points following victories over their respective opponents.

According to Radio Television Brunei, DASH FA triumphed over Brunei Darussalam Sports School Council with a 3-0 scoreline at FABD ‘A’ field. In another match at FABD ‘B’, PKT FC emerged victorious against Projek Ikan Pusu with a 2-1 result.