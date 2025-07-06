Darusysyifa’ Warrafahah Annual General Meeting Discusses Financial Gains and Activities

Kiulap: Financial gains collected from 2022 to 2024, as well as activities carried out during that period, were among the matters shared at the 15th Darusysyifa’ Warrafahah Annual General Meeting. It was held in Kiulap on the morning of July 6th.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the meeting also discussed other main agendas, including reviewing the Annual General Meeting 2022 to 2024 minutes, report presentation, and financial report.