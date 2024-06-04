Daniil Medvedev Exits French Open; De Minaur Advances to Quarterfinals

PARIS — Russian 5th seed Daniil Medvedev was ousted from the 2024 French Open on Monday, falling to Australia’s Alex De Minaur at Court Suzanne-Lenglen. Medvedev’s defeat marked a significant upset in the tournament, as he lost in four sets with scores of 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-3.

According to Philippines News Agency, De Minaur, who is currently ranked No. 11 in the world, demonstrated superior play, which now propels him into the quarterfinals where he will face either Germany's 4th seed Alexander Zverev or Denmark’s Holger Rune. In other matches, Serbian top seed Novak Djokovic overcame Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo in a challenging five-set match at Court Philippe-Chatrier. Djokovic’s victory came with set scores of 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, setting him up for a quarterfinal matchup against either American Taylor Fritz or Norwegian 7th seed Casper Ruud.

In the women's competition, world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus smoothly advanced to the quarterfinals by defeating American Emma Navarro in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3. Sabalenka is set to face 17-year-old Russian sensation Mirra Andreeva next. Additionally, Kazakhstan's 4th seed Elena Rybakina triumphed over Ukraine's Elina Svitolina with scores of 6-4, 6-3, and will meet Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinals.

The French Open is scheduled to conclude this Sunday, with several key matches still to be played in the coming days.