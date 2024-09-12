CSC bloodletting drive boosts Bicol reserves

LEGAZPI CITY - The Civil Service Commission (CSC) in Bicol was able to collect 60 blood bags during a one-day bloodletting drive at the Pacific Mall here on Thursday. In an interview, Lilia A. Jadie, CSC-Bicol chief human resource specialist and project coordinator, said the activity conducted as part of the 124th Philippine Civil Service Anniversary celebration met the goal to "contribute to the region's blood reserves that can be used during times of need". "More than 68 blood donors attended the event. This is an annual activity of CSC in partnership with other government agencies. With the guidance of our CSC Bicol Regional Director lawyer, Daisy Punzalan-Bragais, the collected blood will be given to the Department of Health (DOH)-Bicol Sub-National Reference Laboratory," she said. Jadie said the CSC conducted the bloodletting activity simultaneously nationwide and anchored on the theme "Malasakit" meaning to care for others. "Various national government agencies that participated in the event were t he Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), Philippine National Police (PNP), Legazpi City Water District (LCWD), and the Albay Provincial Human Resource Management Office. Source: Philippines News agency