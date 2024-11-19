Cruise Ship ‘Coral Geographer’ Makes Maiden Visit to Brunei with 125 Passengers.



Bandar Seri Begawan: The cruise ship ‘Coral Geographer’ recently made its maiden visit to Brunei Darussalam with 125 passengers on board. It marked the sixth international cruise ship to call in the country this year, signifying a growing interest in Brunei as a destination for international cruises.

According to Radio Television Brunei, during the two-day visit, the passengers engaged in a variety of cultural activities at Mendaram Longhouse. The itinerary also included visits to several notable attractions across the country, such as the Royal Regalia Museum, Brunei Arts and Handicrafts Training Centre, the iconic Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Mosque, the grand Istana Nurul Iman, and the historic water village, Kampung Ayer. These visits offered passengers a glimpse into the rich cultural heritage and history of Brunei Darussalam.