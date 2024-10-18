

?Two suspects were detained in a crime prevention operation at a vicinity in Temburong District that was believed to be used for contraband dealing and smuggling.

During the operation, the Royal Brunei Police Force’s Company ‘C’ Police Reserve Unit discovered 240 cans and 84 bottles of alcoholic drinks of various brands in a vehicle, believed to be smuggled from neighbouring country.

Also found was drug paraphernalia. The case was reported at the Bangar Police Station and handed over to the Royal Brunei Customs and Excise Department and the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Meanwhile, a local man was detained under the suspicion for being involved in drug abuse at Kampung Lubok Pulau in Tutong District. The arrest was made following the discovery of two suspicious vehicles. After the inspection, several suspicious items believed to be drug paraphernalia was found.

The suspect was handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau for further investigation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei