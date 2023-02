Various cuisines are up for competition to further enliven the 'Ke Temburong Bisai' Programme National Day Edition in Temburong District.

The cooking competition organised by the Temburong District Pertiwi Association and Women's Bureau of Kampung Seri Tanjung Belayang and Batang Tuau Consultative Council was held at the Bangar Town wharf, 18th February afternoon. 3 categories were contested, namely century egg, glutinous rice flour and tofu.

Source: Radio Television Brunei