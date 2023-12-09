Constellation Brands Announces New Leadership Appointments

VICTOR, N.Y., Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ), a leading beverage alcohol company, today announced a number of new leadership appointments designed to position the company for sustained and industry-leading performance over the long term.

“One of the hallmarks of our company’s success over many years has been our relentless focus on continuing to find ways to position Constellation Brands for sustained and industry-leading performance,” said Bill Newlands, Constellation Brands’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “Continuing to invest in our talent to further strengthen leadership capabilities, broaden skill sets and perspective, and to enhance overall business acumen and strategic orientation is foundational to achieving our future ambitions.”

The aforementioned new leadership appointments are as follows:

Beer Division

Mallika Monteiro has assumed expanded responsibility for beer marketing while continuing to lead the company’s innovation, consumer insights, and digital functions as EVP, Chief Growth & Digital Officer and Managing Director, Beer Brands. Monteiro brings prior experience in beer and brand marketing and a deep understanding of consumer trends, preferences, and motivations to this role. Since joining Constellation in 2016, she has held a number of leadership roles with increasing responsibility, helping to accelerate Constellation’s innovation capabilities and driving portfolio growth through consumer-focused insights.

Matt Lindsay has been appointed SVP, Chief Marketing Officer – Beer Division. In this new role, Lindsay is responsible for leading the company’s beer marketing functions including Brand Marketing; Field, Lifestyle & Experiential Marketing; Trade Marketing; and Marketing Enablement. He joined Constellation in 2022 as SVP, Brand Marketing.

Greg Gallagher has been appointed SVP, Brand Marketing, assuming responsibility for all brand marketing efforts related to Constellation’s beer portfolio. Formerly as VP, Brand Marketing – Modelo, Gallagher’s contributions were integral in delivering award winning marketing strategies for the Modelo brand family, helping Modelo Especial secure its #1 selling position in dollar sales in U.S. tracked channels.

Rene Ramos has been appointed SVP, Brand Activation with responsibility for Field, Lifestyle & Experiential Marketing, as well as Trade Marketing. Ramos joined Constellation in 2013 and has played a key role in helping drive consumer connections through integrated and compelling brand experiences and sponsorships.

John Kester has been appointed SVP, Chief Supply Chain Officer – Beer, responsible for leading the company’s integrated end-to-end supply chain organization. Kester joined Constellation in 2014 and has played a key role in enhancing the company’s sourcing, procurement, transportation and logistics functions. He brings 30 years of beer industry experience across all facets of supply chain operations, across multiple geographies.

Innovation, Consumer Insights & Digital

Andrew Zrike has been appointed SVP, Innovation & Consumer Insights for the company’s beer and wine and spirits businesses. In this new role, Zrike leads a team responsible for developing integrated brand growth plans and ensuring consumer preferences and trends remain at the center of the company’s brand building efforts. Zrike joined Constellation in 2019 and has helped lead the development of a number of consumer-driven innovations including Modelo Oro, Modelo Aguas Frescas, and Corona Non-Alcoholic.

Karena Breslin has assumed expanded responsibilities as SVP, Digital, Transformation & Media, leading the company’s transformation and digital business acceleration efforts, in addition to her continued oversight of Constellation’s digital, media and marketing technology functions. Breslin joined Constellation in 2010 and has held a number of leadership roles with increased responsibility over time, establishing Constellation’s digital marketing function and accelerating the company’s eCommerce capabilities.

Corporate Strategy

Mike McGrew has assumed expanded responsibilities for corporate strategy and analytics, in addition to leading the company’s communications, ESG and diversity efforts as EVP, Chief Communications, Strategy, ESG & Diversity Officer. McGrew joined Constellation in 2014 and has held a number of progressive leadership roles, helping to evolve and enhance the company’s strategies and capabilities in areas including communications and public relations, investor relations, corporate social responsibility, and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Finance

Michael Becka has assumed expanded responsibilities as SVP, Corporate Finance, where he will serve as lead for the company’s Tax, Controller, and Treasury teams. Becka joined Constellation in 2017 and has been instrumental in managing the company’s tax strategies.

Sandy Dominach has assumed expanded responsibilities as SVP, Beer Finance, in addition to overseeing the company’s Enterprise Risk Management function. Dominach has held a number of Finance leadership roles in Treasury, Financial Planning, and Enterprise Risk Management since joining Constellation in 2003.

Joe Suarez has been appointed SVP, Investor Relations. Suarez joined Constellation in 2021 and has focused on evolving the company’s investor engagement strategy and reinforcing Constellation’s reputation as a differentiated and high-growth investment opportunity.

Steve King has been appointed SVP, Corporate Development, and Financial Planning & Analytics. King has served in a number of roles with increasing responsibility in areas such as audit, financial analysis, financial management, and business development since joining Constellation in 2008.

“While we’ve had tremendous success over the years, I believe we’re only scratching the surface and the best is yet to come,” said Newlands. “These new leadership appointments will help equip our rising leaders with the perspective and capabilities needed to keep our company on the forefront of emerging consumer and marketplace trends, and they exemplify the deep bench strength of talent we have across the organization to continue driving our business forward.”

ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe elevating human connections is Worth Reaching For. It’s worth our dedication, hard work, and calculated risks to anticipate market trends and deliver more for our consumers, shareholders, employees, and industry. This dedication is what has driven us to become one of the fastest-growing, large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what’s next.

Every day, people reach for our high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as those in the Corona brand family like the flagship Corona Extra, Modelo Especial and the flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas, Pacifico, and Victoria; our fine wine and craft spirits brands including The Prisoner Wine Company, Robert Mondavi Winery, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey; and our premium wine brands such as Kim Crawford and Meiomi.

As an agriculture-based company, we have a long history of operating sustainably and responsibly. Our ESG strategy is embedded into our business and our work focuses on serving as good stewards of the environment, enhancing social equity within our industry and communities, and promoting responsible beverage alcohol consumption. These commitments ground our aspirations beyond driving the bottom line as we work to create a future that is truly Worth Reaching For.

To learn more, visit www.cbrands.com and follow us on X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

