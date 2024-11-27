Competition Prize Presentation Showcases Brunei’s Art and Culture.



Tungku: The students of primary and secondary schools as well as colleges nationwide who have won competitions in the form of art and culture received prizes, 27th November morning. Organised by the Arts and Creativity Division, Department of Co-Curriculum Education, aimed to introduce the art and culture of Brunei to the younger generation. The ceremony took place at Tungku Primary School.

According to Radio Television Brunei, prizes were presented by Awang Julaihi bin Mohamat, Director of Co-Curriculum Education. The art and cultural activity not only introduces the Bruneian identity, but also highlights the talents and skills of the students to the audience.