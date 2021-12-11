Excellent vision and strategic direction, clear leadership and management, good brand awareness and communication outputs, are among the factors that made ‘Community for Brunei’ as the winner of the Emerging Social Enterprise Award in Brunei Special Awards Category at the recent ASEAN Business Awards. The award recognised ‘Community for Brunei’s’ creative approach to problem solving and ability to create social impact by addressing social needs across ASEAN.

Community for Brunei was also recently recognised as the Best Community Development Initiative at the Global Good Governance Awards in United Kingdom. Community for Brunei, a corporate sustainability initiative by Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, BIBD, was launched during the height of COVID-19 as a way to support micro enterprises affected by the pandemic.

Source: Radio Television Brunei