15 youths, aged 11 to 16, participated in the Junior Huffaz Programme 2021 in conjunction with Brunei December Festival. The programme was held virtually and organised by Al-Huffaz Management in cooperation with Murajaah Jamaie BN.

Various activities were lined up during the 3-day programme including tahsin Al-Quran; memorisation technique and sharing session with former students of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Tahfiz Al-Quran Institute. Dayang Nur Alia Syazwani binti Haji Maidin, Co-Chair of the programme explained that each participants will be personally guided by experienced Quran teachers, in which their reading will be tasmik or check.

Source: Radio Television Brunei