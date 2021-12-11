Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala has provided and bestowed various sources of sustenance on this earth for mankind to seek with their own efforts. To seek sustenance, one must always be cautious and follow the teachings of Islam so that the source of sustenance is not tarnished by things that displeases Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala such as committing corruption. Yesterday’s Friday Sermon titled ‘Prevent and Avoid Corruption’ is in conjunction with International Anti-Corruption Day celebrated every 9th of December. The sermon also explained that corruption is prohibited by Islam.

The Imam or Prayer Leader explained that corruption is a gratification given to a person with certain reasons to enable the matter that they wish for be achieved, solved, expedited and others. Allah the Almighty forbids corruption as it can silence one from telling the truth; defile a clean soul; open doors of secrets; transform a sincere person into a treacherous one and turn one into approving what is wrong and disapproving what is right. The Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, in a hadith said ‘Allah curses those who offer bribes and accept bribes.’

Source: Radio Television Brunei