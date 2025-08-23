Coaches Discuss Strategy Post-Match Between DPMM FC and Terengganu FC



Bandar seri begawan: Strategy and playing techniques are crucial elements in a football match. Players are urged to remain focused and give their full attention throughout the 90-minute of play. This was highlighted during the Press Conference session following the conclusion of the Malaysian Super League 2025/2026 match between DPMM FC and Terengganu FC, held on 22nd August night.

According to Radio Television Brunei, at the press conference, McAllister James Reynold, Head Coach of DPMM FC, stated his team will improve their playing style in the upcoming matches and enhance their training sessions. Meanwhile, Badrul Afzan bin Razali, Head Coach of Terengganu FC, explained that initial plans had been arranged before his team faced DPMM FC as DPMM FC is a team not to be trifled with.