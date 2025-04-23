General

Cleaning Works Scheduled for Sungai Bera Industrial Park Water Tank

2 days ago


Bandar Seri Begawan: The cleaning works for the water tank at Sungai Bera Industrial Park are scheduled to take place on April 24, 2025. The maintenance activities are set to begin at 8 a.m. and will continue until they are completed.

According to Radio Television Brunei, several areas may experience low water pressure during the cleaning, particularly in elevated locations. Residents and businesses in the vicinity are advised to prepare for potential disruptions.

For those requiring water tanker services during this period, they are encouraged to contact Talian Darussalam at 123 for assistance.

