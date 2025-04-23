Arrival of Luxury Cruise Ship MS Insignia in Brunei Darussalam



Brunei Darussalam: Brunei Darussalam welcomed the arrival of MS Insignia, a luxury cruise ship operated by Oceania Cruises as part of its Southeast Asia itinerary. The arrival of the cruise ship marks the vessel’s latest stop on its regional voyage and the seventh international cruise ship to visit the Sultanate this year.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the MS Insignia carried 548 passengers and 404 crew members. The ship arrived from Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, and is scheduled to depart for Kota Semarang, Indonesia. During their short visit, passengers have the opportunity to embark on an engaging journey to discover the attractions of Brunei Darussalam. The arrival of MS Insignia further highlights Brunei Darussalam’s growing appeal as a sought-after cruise destination.

