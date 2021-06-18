​A strong motivation and a justified cause will bring life to an invention, materialise from ideas and creation that were brought to another level. This was among the matters underlined at the CIPTA 2021 Executive Seminar yesterday morning. The seminar, which is the first of its kind, is taking place for 3 days until the 20th of June in conjunction with the CIPTA Award 2021 organised by Universiti Teknologi Brunei, UTB in partnership with Brunei LNG Sendirian Berhad.

Present was Professor Doctor Dayang Hajah Zohrah binti Haji Sulaiman, Vice Chancellor of UTB. The seminar began with welcoming remarks by the Head of CIPTA 2021 Seminar Committee, Doctor Wida Susanty binti Haji Suhaili. A number working paper working papers were tabled by speakers from Malaysia and Indonesia. The seminar is also held as part of the Digital Technology Week at Brunei Mid-Year Conference and Exhibition or Brunei MYCE by the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism.

Source: Radio Television Brunei