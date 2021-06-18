​The Authority for Info-communications Technology Industry, AITI Strategic Plan 2020-2025 was developed to support in realising the outcomes outlined in Digital Economy Masterplan 2025. This is aligned with the Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications’ 2025 strategic objectives. The Plan was launched on 17th June, at the Brunei MYCE 2021.

With the vision ‘Connected Smart Nation’, the 5-year Strategic Plan aims to deliver three strategic outcomes namely ‘A Thriving Digital Industry’, ‘A Connected Nation’ and ‘A Digitally-Enriched Society’.

The strategic outcomes are underpinned by three strategic pillars namely ‘Facilitate digital industry development and innovation’, ‘Enable conducive regulatory environment and digital infrastructure’ and ‘Empower businesses and society with digital capability’. The aspiration of AITI Strategic Plan 2020-2025 reshapes AITI’s approach in reaching out to people by partnering with key players in the industry and the community to ensure the right set of programmes are identified and implemented for impactful progress. The Strategic Plan can be accessed at ‘www.aiti.gov.bn’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei