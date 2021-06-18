​For the health sector, the opening of the Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Bridge has given a very positive impact. Among them, facilitating the transport of patients from Temburong District to Bandar Seri Begawan, permanent placement of the Emergency Medical and Ambulance Service in Temburong District as well as health professionals and staff to provide a more efficient medical treatment and health screening services. The Minister of Health said that the bridge’s opening has also facilitated medical services operations especially while the country is tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Isham bin Haji Jaafar in the interview for the Special Programme, Temburong: Green Jewel of Brunei Darussalam, explained that to upgrade the infrastructure and health services in Temburong District, several plans are being put in place to provide quality services to the citizens and residents, including the Upgrading Project for the Pengiran Isteri Hajah Mariam Hospital and additional slots for dialysis services.

Specialist clinics are also opened at Pengiran Isteri Hajah Mariam Hospital such as Podiatry, Ear, Nose & Throat (ENT) and still in planning is the Orthopaedic Clinic, which will be opened in the near future. The increased access to Temburong District will provide opportunities for the Ministry of Health to further expand outreach programmes specifically for residents in rural areas, not only for health and medical services, but also prevention and recovery services, including a more effective and holistic school health and dental programmes as well as implementation of the National Screening Programme. This will certainly further enhance the service delivery performance in the country.

Source: Radio Television Brunei