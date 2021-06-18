​’Innovations for Society 5.0′ was the theme for the Crown Prince CIPTA Award 2021 which stressed a multi-dimensional technological innovation to fulfil the needs of the global community by tackling 17 main elements of the Sustainable Development Goals. The theme was also inline with the aspiration of Wawasan Brunei 2035 to produce workforce that is creative, innovative and skilled in science and technology to ensure excellent quality of life and towards a prosperous and sustainable economy.

The Crown Prince CIPTA Award is capable of generating innovation by providing a platform that enables invention and innovation of high quality. At the same time, the competition can also act as an encouragement to improve the quality of life of a technologically literate society. In an interview with RTB, several participants of the Crown Prince CIPTA 2021 shared their projects for the said competition.

Source: Radio Television Brunei