China Coast Guard vessels harass PH’s Datu Sanday

MANILA: Eight Chinese vessels harassed the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) ship, BRP Datu Sanday (MMOV-3002) while traveling from Hasa-Hasa Shoal to Escoda Shoal on Sunday. The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) said China Coast Guard's (CCG) ship 21551 even rammed the BFAR vessel near Escoda Shoal as shown in a video taken by an Inquirer.net reporter who was aboard BRP Datu Sanday. The BFAR vessel was on a humanitarian mission to resupply Filipino fisherfolk with diesel, food and medical supplies, according to the NTF-WPS. "The BRP Datu Sanday was targeted by the People's Liberation Army Navy ship 626 and multiple China Coast Guard ships, which attempted to encircle and block the humanitarian mission," the task force said. The NTF-WPS said that while CCG vessels made close and dangerous maneuvers, they also trained their water cannons at BRP Datu Sanday, causing its engine to fail. BFAR decided to halt its operation. "These unprofessional, aggressive and illegal actions posed serious risks to the safety of the Filipino crew and the fishermen they were meant to serve. Despite these provocative maneuvers, the crew aboard the BFAR vessel maintained high morale and remained safe and unharmed," NTF-WPS stressed. The task force also dismissed claims that Filipinos fell overboard and were subsequently rescued by the CCG after the ramming incident. "This fake news and misinformation serves as a clear illustration of the PRC's (People's Republic of China) willingness to distort the truth and engage in disinformation to bolster its public image," NTF-WPS said. Hasa-Hasa (also known as Half-Moon) Shoal is located approximately 60 nautical miles from Rizal, Palawan, while Escoda (Sabina) Shoal is about 110 nautical miles away, both within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone. "The Philippine government calls on the People's Republic of China to halt these provocative actions that destabilize regional peace and security. The Philippines remains steadfast in asserting its rights by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 Arbitral Award," the body said. Source: Philippines News Agency

