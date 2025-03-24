Ceremony to Commemorate the Nuzul Al-Qur’an



Bandar Seri Begawan: The Brunei Darussalam – Indonesia Friendship Association, BRUDIFA, and the Indonesian Community Association in Brunei Darussalam organized a ceremony to commemorate the Nuzul Al-Quran celebration. The event took place at Al-Falaah School, Kampung Sungai Akar.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the ceremony featured a series of events including the reading of tahlil, breaking of the fast, a mass terawih prayer, and a talk. These activities were aimed at marking the significance of the Nuzul Al-Quran and fostering community spirit among participants.

