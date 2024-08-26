Cebu City village holds ‘hero’s welcome’ for Carlos Yulo’s coach

CEBU CITY: Hipodromo, a village known before World War 2 for horseracing, on Monday, held a 'hero's welcome' for Allen Aldrin Castan~eda, the coach of two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo. Ruperto Bacolod, barangay captain of Hipodromo, led the people in holding a motorcade and homecoming activity for Castan~eda who arrived Monday from Manila to celebrate his contribution to Yulo's win with his village folks. 'I'm so happy seeing them again, my neighbors. I thank Barangay Hipodromo for this recognition,' Castan~eda said in Cebuano when interviewed by the media. Castan~eda said he and Yulo are now enjoying an 'off-season' vacation. However, he revealed that they already preparing for the 2025 Southeast Asian Games. The Cebuano coach recalled how his passion for gymnastics propelled him to what he achieved now, citing this sports discipline was his key to why he made it to college. Source: Philippines News Agency

