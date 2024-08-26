Brunei News Gazette

News for a Better Future

General

Cebu City village holds ‘hero’s welcome’ for Carlos Yulo’s coach

Byadmin

Aug 26, 2024

CEBU CITY: Hipodromo, a village known before World War 2 for horseracing, on Monday, held a 'hero's welcome' for Allen Aldrin Castan~eda, the coach of two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo. Ruperto Bacolod, barangay captain of Hipodromo, led the people in holding a motorcade and homecoming activity for Castan~eda who arrived Monday from Manila to celebrate his contribution to Yulo's win with his village folks. 'I'm so happy seeing them again, my neighbors. I thank Barangay Hipodromo for this recognition,' Castan~eda said in Cebuano when interviewed by the media. Castan~eda said he and Yulo are now enjoying an 'off-season' vacation. However, he revealed that they already preparing for the 2025 Southeast Asian Games. The Cebuano coach recalled how his passion for gymnastics propelled him to what he achieved now, citing this sports discipline was his key to why he made it to college. Source: Philippines News Agency

By admin

Related Post

General

QC club shut down for non-cooperation in mpox contact tracing

Aug 26, 2024 admin
General

Airlines suspend flights amid escalating Israel-Hezbollah conflict

Aug 26, 2024 admin
General

Palace on police ops vs. Quiboloy: Law must take its course

Aug 26, 2024 admin

You missed

General

PBBM honors farmers, workers, teachers on Heroes Day

August 26, 2024 admin
General

Cebu City village holds ‘hero’s welcome’ for Carlos Yulo’s coach

August 26, 2024 admin
General

BI: Shiela Guo faces deportation for misrepresentation

August 26, 2024 admin
General

Dinagat residents mourn passing of former guv Glenda Ecleo

August 26, 2024 admin