Cash incentives await Sorsogon medalists in Palarong Pambansa

Seventeen Sorsogon athletes who bagged medals in the Palaraong Pambansa will receive cash incentives in recognition of their hard work, dedication and achievements in the Department of Education-organized sports event. Salvador Mendoza, spokesperson of the Sorsogon provincial government, said gold medal winners will receive PHP100,000 each; silver medalists will get PHP75,000; and bronze medalists will be given PHP50,000 each. "Our target for the distribution of the cash incentives for our athletes is within this week. We have 12 players for volleyball and five for individual games," Mendoza said in a statement on Sunday. "The substantial token of appreciation serves as an encouragement for the athletes to continue pursuing excellence in their respective sports disciplines," he added. The Palaro podium finishers from Sorsogon, all in the elementary level, are Rose Jane Barcelona, gold, long jump; Sofia Huete, gold, discus throw; Beatrize Maria Mabalay, gold, swimming, breaststroke; silver, swimming, 50-meter breaststroke; silver, swimming, 100 meters; Jake Ivan Arciaga, bronze, badminton singles; Jeanne Epino, bronze, javelin throw; and Casiguran Central School, bronze, volleyball. Mendoza said it was the best performance of Sorsogon so far in the multi-event meet for grade school and secondary student-athletes. "The dedication and hard work put in by these athletes, along with the support from their coaches and families, have undoubtedly contributed to this exceptional feature. The cash incentives bestowed upon these medalists not only honor their achievements but also demonstrate the commitment of the provincial government to foster a culture of sports excellence and athletic development," read a statement from Sorsogon City. The National Capital Region was crowned overall champion of the Palarong Pambansa for the 16th consecutive time, winning a total of 85 gold, 74 silver and 55 bronze medals as competition ended Saturday in Marikina City. Bicol finished 10th out of 17 regions with a 13-15-22 gold-silver-bronze tally.

Source: Philippines News Agency