Carlos Yulo Secures Historic Gymnastics Gold for the Philippines at Paris Olympics

PARIS - Filipino gymnast Carlos Edriel Yulo triumphed in the floor exercise at the Paris Olympics, capturing the Philippines’ second-ever Olympic gold medal and marking a significant milestone in the country’s 100-year Olympic history.

According to Philippines News Agency, Yulo’s nearly flawless performance late Saturday (PH time) at Bercy Arena scored exactly 15 points, narrowly outscoring Artem Dolgopyat of Israel, who secured silver with 14.966 points, and Great Britain’s Jake Jarman, who took bronze with 14.933 points. This victory was particularly sweet for Yulo, who rebounded from a disappointing outing in the Tokyo Olympics three years prior.

Yulo, standing at 4-foot-9, has been a prominent figure in gymnastics since winning the 2019 World Championship in Germany. He continued to build his impressive resume with another world championship gold in vault two years later in Japan. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and the Philippine Olympic Committee lauded Yulo's dedication and success, reflecting national pride in his achievements.

In addition to his gymnastics feat, other Filipino athletes are also making waves at the Paris Olympics. Ernest John 'EJ' Obiena advanced to the finals in men’s pole vault, and boxers Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio moved into the quarterfinals, both one victory away from securing at least a bronze medal. However, boxer Carlo Paalam exited the competition in the quarterfinals after a close bout with Australia’s Charlie Senior.

As of late Saturday, the Philippines stood as the only Southeast Asian nation on the medal tally, reflecting a significant achievement on the global stage. Yulo is set to compete in the vault finals on Sunday night, potentially adding another medal to his and the nation’s tally.