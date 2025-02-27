Care for Citizen’s Well-Being: Brunei



Bandar Seri Begawan: The First Meeting of the 21st Legislative Council session entered its second day on 27th February 2025, focusing on a motion of vote of thanks for the presence and remarks of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam at the Official Opening Ceremony. In this motion, Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Lela Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Abdul Rahman bin Dato Setia Haji Mohamed Taib, Speaker of the Legislative Council, described His Majesty’s remarks as insightful, offering valuable advice and guidance.





According to Radio Television Brunei, Yang Berhormat Pehin highlighted His Majesty’s hopes for the Legislative Council to engage in honest deliberations, think creatively, and act strategically. It is hoped that the Legislative Council can collaborate effectively, using the council as a platform to generate constructive and positive ideas. This initiative aims to contribute to the nation’s development and progress, ensuring the welfare and well-being of Brunei’s citizens and residents.

