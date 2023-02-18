Camp Closing Ceremony

The Joint Incentive Training Camp, Brunei Darussalam Scouts Association ended on 18th February afternoon, with the Closing and Certificates Presentation Ceremony. The ceremony took place at the Tutong District Scouts Association headquarter.

Certificates were presented by Haji Awang Badar bin Haji Awang Ali, Chief Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam Scouts Association. The 3-day camp was joined by 18 participants comprising Junior Scouts and 4 Rover Scout members who are going to South Korea to become the International Service Team. The camp aims to foster the spirit of cooperation, unity and friendship.

Source: Radio Television Brunei