General

Cambodian PM Expresses Sorrow Over Passing of Queen Mother Sirikit

2 days ago

Phnom penh: Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet this morning sent a condolent message to his Thai counterpart H.E. Anutin Charnvirakul over the passing of Her Majesty Queen Mother Sirikit of Thailand. ‘It is with profound sadness that we learned of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Mother Sirikit of Thailand on 24 October 2025,’ he stated.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the Cambodian Prime Minister expressed his deepest condolences on behalf of the Royal Government and the people of Cambodia to the Royal Government and the people of Thailand. He acknowledged the tremendous and irreplaceable loss of the beloved Mother of the Thai Nation and extended thoughts and prayers to the members of the Royal Family during this time of sorrow.

Her Majesty Queen Mother Sirikit is remembered for her lifelong devotion to the well-being of the Thai people. Her commitment to preserving and promoting Thai crafts and culture, along with her efforts in rural development, has left a lasting legacy that will continue to inspire future generations, the Cambodian Premier added.

2 days ago

Related Articles

Cambodian Monarchs Express Sympathy Over Queen Mother Sirikit’s Passing

2 days ago

Keo Seima REDD+ Project Advances Livelihood Opportunities and Forest Conservation in Mondulkiri

2 days ago

Cambodia and Thailand Military Commanders Meet at O’Smach International Checkpoint

2 days ago

Cambodian Delegation Heads to Kuala Lumpur for 47th ASEAN Summit

2 days ago
Back to top button