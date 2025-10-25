Cambodian PM Expresses Sorrow Over Passing of Queen Mother Sirikit

Phnom penh: Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet this morning sent a condolent message to his Thai counterpart H.E. Anutin Charnvirakul over the passing of Her Majesty Queen Mother Sirikit of Thailand. ‘It is with profound sadness that we learned of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Mother Sirikit of Thailand on 24 October 2025,’ he stated.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the Cambodian Prime Minister expressed his deepest condolences on behalf of the Royal Government and the people of Cambodia to the Royal Government and the people of Thailand. He acknowledged the tremendous and irreplaceable loss of the beloved Mother of the Thai Nation and extended thoughts and prayers to the members of the Royal Family during this time of sorrow.

Her Majesty Queen Mother Sirikit is remembered for her lifelong devotion to the well-being of the Thai people. Her commitment to preserving and promoting Thai crafts and culture, along with her efforts in rural development, has left a lasting legacy that will continue to inspire future generations, the Cambodian Premier added.