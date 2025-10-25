Cambodian Foreign Ministry Releases Outcomes of Extended Informal Consultation on Implementation of Five-Point Consensus

Kuala lumpur: Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H.E. Prak Sokhonn participated in the Extended Informal Consultation on the Implementation of the Five-Point Consensus (5PC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on the afternoon of Oct. 24.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation issued a press release this morning detailing the outcomes of the meeting. The consultation focused on evaluating the progress and challenges in implementing the Five-Point Consensus, which aims to address regional cooperation and development issues.

The press release highlighted that the meeting served as a platform for participating countries to share insights and strategies on enhancing the effectiveness of the consensus. The discussion emphasized the importance of continued collaboration among member states to achieve the goals outlined in the consensus.

The Cambodian Ministry stressed the commitment of all pa

rties involved to work towards the practical implementation of the consensus. The outcomes of the meeting are expected to contribute to strengthening regional cooperation and addressing key issues collectively.