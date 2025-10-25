Cambodian Delegation Heads to Kuala Lumpur for 47th ASEAN Summit

Kuala lumpur: A Cambodian high-level delegation led by Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet and First Lady, Lok Chumteav Dr. Pich Chanmony, departed this afternoon to participate in the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The event, set to take place from October 25 to 28, 2025, is hosted by the Honourable Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia and Chair of the 2025 ASEAN Summits.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the summit is guided by the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability.” It aims to advance ASEAN 2045: Our Shared Future, strengthen ASEAN Centrality, deepen cooperation with external partners, and address challenges towards achieving peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and beyond.

While in Kuala Lumpur, Samdech Thipadei is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with ASEAN and global leaders to enhance bilateral relations on issues of mutual interest and concern.