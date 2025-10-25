General

Cambodian Delegation Heads to Kuala Lumpur for 47th ASEAN Summit

2 days ago

Kuala lumpur: A Cambodian high-level delegation led by Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet and First Lady, Lok Chumteav Dr. Pich Chanmony, departed this afternoon to participate in the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The event, set to take place from October 25 to 28, 2025, is hosted by the Honourable Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia and Chair of the 2025 ASEAN Summits.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the summit is guided by the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability.” It aims to advance ASEAN 2045: Our Shared Future, strengthen ASEAN Centrality, deepen cooperation with external partners, and address challenges towards achieving peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and beyond.

While in Kuala Lumpur, Samdech Thipadei is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with ASEAN and global leaders to enhance bilateral relations on issues of mutual interest and concern.

2 days ago

Related Articles

Cambodian Monarchs Express Sympathy Over Queen Mother Sirikit’s Passing

2 days ago

Keo Seima REDD+ Project Advances Livelihood Opportunities and Forest Conservation in Mondulkiri

2 days ago

Cambodia and Thailand Military Commanders Meet at O’Smach International Checkpoint

2 days ago

Cambodian PM Expresses Sorrow Over Passing of Queen Mother Sirikit

2 days ago
Back to top button