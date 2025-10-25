Cambodia and Thailand Military Commanders Meet at O’Smach International Checkpoint

Kuala lumpur: H.E. Lt. Gen. Pov Heng, the Commander of the 4th Military Region of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, met with H.E. Maj. Gen. Weerayut Raksin, the Commander of the 2nd Army Area of Thailand, at the O’Smach International Checkpoint this morning. The meeting marked an introduction between the commanders following the Thai commander’s recent appointment.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the meeting aimed to strengthen practical cooperation, increase mutual trust, and improve overall relations between the two military regions. The discussion emphasized commitments to implement tasks as agreed upon by the leaders of both countries.

The press release from the Cambodian Ministry of National Defence highlighted that both parties have tentatively scheduled their next meeting for October 28, 2025, as part of their ongoing efforts to enhance bilateral military collaboration.