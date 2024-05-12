Bulacan Operation Yields P3.4 Million in Shabu, Two Arrested

San Jose del Monte, Bulacan – In an early Sunday operation, two individuals suspected of drug trading were apprehended in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, following a sting operation that netted approximately P3.4 million worth of shabu. The operation took place in Barangay Graceville, where the suspects, known by their aliases "Lex" and "Dam," were caught selling 500 grams of the substance to undercover agents.

According to Philippine News Agency, Col. Relly Arnedo, the suspects are considered high value targets. The confiscated drugs were sent to the City of San Jose del Monte Forensic Satellite Office for further testing. Charges related to drug trafficking are being prepared against the two individuals.