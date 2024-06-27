Bukidnon MMA Fighter Mary Jane Buna Set to Compete in Congo Tournament

Bukidnon — Mary Jane Buna, a 25-year-old student and mixed martial arts (MMA) athlete from Bukidnon, is set to represent the Philippines in an international MMA competition in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on June 29.

According to Philippines News Agency, she was chosen to participate in the IMPACT Championship 3, making her one of two fighters representing the Philippines. In preparation for the event, she has undergone extensive strength and conditioning training to achieve peak performance. Buna, an incoming second-year Development Communication student at Bukidnon State University, will face Nigerian fighter Juliet Ukah in the competition.

Buna has been actively competing in MMA since 2018, with a record of four wins and three losses. Her last competition took place in 2022, and she has previous international experience, having competed in Taiwan and Australia.

She expressed pride in representing her country on the international stage, emphasizing her commitment to training intensely and competing with honor. "Representing the Philippines in international MMA competitions is always an honor. Train like a beast, fight like a warrior, and win with honor," she stated.