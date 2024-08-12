Brunei’s Prince Haji Sufri Bolkiah Engages in Diplomatic and Sports Discussions at the 33rd Olympic Games in Paris

PARIS — His Royal Highness Prince Haji Sufri Bolkiah Ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar 'Ali Saifuddien Sa'adul Khairi Waddien, President of the Brunei Darussalam National Olympic Council, has actively participated in a series of high-profile meetings and events during the 33rd Olympic Games in Paris.

According to Radio Television Brunei, Prince Haji Sufri attended the Indonesian Night Invitation at the Grand Ballroom Pullman, Paris Montparnasse, and engaged in discussions with Prabowo Subianto, President of the International Pencak Silat Federation, Persilat. His itinerary included meetings with significant figures in the global sports community, such as Raja Sapta Oktohari, President of the National Olympic Committee of Indonesia, and Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Bin Khalifa Al-Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee.

The Prince’s engagements did not stop there; he also met with prominent leaders including His Highness Prince Fahd Bin Jalawi Bin Abdulaziz Bin Musaed, Vice President of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, and Shaikh Isa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Vice President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee. Another notable meeting was with Giovanni Vincenzo Infantino, President of FIFA, and discussions extended to Sheikha Hind binti Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairperson and CEO of the Qatar Foundation.

Further demonstrating his commitment to fostering sports diplomacy, Prince Haji Sufri attended the Olympic Council of Asia Reception at Hyatt Regency Paris Etoile and met with global sports leaders such as His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Hussein, President of the Jordan Olympic Committee, and His Royal Highness Prince Dasho Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck, President of the Bhutan National Olympic Committee. He also held discussions with Mr. Tayyab Ikram, President of the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

In addition to his diplomatic engagements, the Prince participated in meetings with notable sports figures like Lord Sebastian Coe, President of World Athletics, and Gordan Lyons, Minister of Sports Northern Ireland, which underscored his deep involvement in the sports world during the Olympic Games.