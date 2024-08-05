Brunei News Gazette

Athletic

Brunei’s Crown Prince Attends West Lake Open Badminton Tournament

Aug 3, 2024

TUTONG DISTRICT - The 9th West Lake Open Badminton Tournament was graced by the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah and Her Royal Highness Paduka Seri Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah on the evening of August 2, 2024. The event took place at Chung Hwa School Kiudang, continuing into its second night.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the royal couple was welcomed by Awang Mohammad Sofian bin Haji Basri, the Acting Tutong District Officer. The tournament saw active participation from the royal family, including His Royal Highness' son, Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Muda Muhammad Aiman, who competed in the Under 10 Boy's Singles category, securing a victory against Hillal Alby Fauziantoro with scores of 21-11, 21-13. Organized by CHSK Badminton and supported by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports along with the Brunei Darussalam National Badminton Association, the tournament is set to conclude on August 4, 2024.

