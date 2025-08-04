Brunei Weightlifters Shine at Asia Strength Games 2025



Bandar seri begawan: Two Brunei Darussalam weightlifters achieved podium finishes in the Asia Strength Games 2025 tournament. It took place at the Indoor Stadium, Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex, involving athletes from across Southeast Asia.





According to Radio Television Brunei, in the Under 80 kilogramme category, Ridhwan emerged champion after defeating challengers from Indonesia and the Philippines. In the Under 90 kilogram category, the country’s representative, Sazuwan Ali, also showed a proudworthy performance when he managed to secure third place. First and second places went to the Filipino and Taiwanese athletes respectively. For the Open category, the champion was Malaysia, with Indonesia coming in second place.

