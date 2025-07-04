Brunei Under-15 Youth League Kicks Off with Thrilling Matches



Berakas: The Brunei Under-15 Youth League commenced its season with an exciting start on the morning of 4th July, featuring two matches at the FABD Field in Berakas. Both games showcased the talents of young footballers, as the Kasuka PSIA and Dash Football Academy teams ended their match in a goalless draw, resulting in each team sharing one point.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the match between Kasuka PSIA and Dash Football Academy was evenly contested, with neither team managing to find the back of the net throughout both halves. The evenly matched game concluded with the scoreline remaining 0-0, as both teams walked away with a point each.

In another match, the Projek Ikan Pusu team, sporting their yellow kits, secured a victory against the Brunei Darussalam School Sports Council with a narrow 1-0 win. The single goal was enough for Projek Ikan Pusu to claim all three points, marking a successful start to their campaign in the league.