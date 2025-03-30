Brunei Muara District Sees Surge in Demand for Last-Minute Ready-To-Wear Raya Attires



Bandar Seri Begawan: Raya attires are among the preparations that are prepared in advance because of concerns that the tailor shop or boutique responsible for sewing clothes according to the desired design will not be able to complete them within the expected period. However, some people prefer to buy the ‘Ready To Wear’ Raya attires at the last minute.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the RTB crew took a closer look around Brunei Muara District and found that textile clothing stores and boutiques offer various new fashions of ready-to-wear Raya attires with special and affordable discounts. The opportunity is certainly grabbed by customers, since the ready-to-wear Raya attires only need to choose the appropriate design and size to be worn during Hari Raya.





Besides the textile clothing stores; expos, festivals and sales events in conjunction with Ramadhan and Hari Raya also promote collections of Raya attires designed by leading celebrity brands. This makes customers even more excited to have the exclusive collections to be worn when celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

