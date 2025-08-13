Brunei Islamic Religious Council Approves Halal Certification and Permits for Food Premises

Bandar seri begawan: Several food premises in the country have been approved and granted the Halal Certificate and/or Permit for June 2025, either for new application or renewal by the Brunei Islamic Religious Council.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the complete list of these approved food premises can be accessed by visiting the Ministry of Religious Affairs’ website at ‘kheu.gov.bn’ or their Instagram handle ‘halal.bn’. This move ensures that the certified premises adhere to the strict guidelines and standards required for Halal certification, providing assurance to consumers about the quality and integrity of the food they consume.