Brunei Delegation Participates in China-ASEAN TVET Training Programme

Bandar seri begawan: The National Chamber of Commerce and Industry Brunei Darussalam (NCCIBD) has dispatched a delegation to China to participate in the 2025 China-ASEAN TVET Faculty Training Programme. This event is being hosted by the Guangxi Economic and Trade Vocational Institute.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the delegation departed on the morning of July 6th to engage in training that spans several specialised fields. This initiative is part of the broader effort to enhance regional collaboration and improve Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) standards across ASEAN and China.

The participation of the Brunei delegation aims to support the objectives of Wawasan 2035, a strategic plan for national development. Moreover, it seeks to strengthen cooperation between ASEAN countries and China in the realm of workforce development.