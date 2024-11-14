Brunei Delegation Embarks on Working Visit to China for Diplomatic Forum.



beijing: A delegation from the Brunei History Centre and the Brunei-China Friendship Association (BCFA) is set to embark on a working visit to the People’s Republic of China. The visit comes at the invitation of South China Normal University (SCNU) to participate in a two-day forum starting on November 15, 2024.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the delegation is led by Doctor Awang Haji Muhammad Hadi bin Muhammad Melayong, Head of the Brunei History Centre, and Doctor Awang Mohammad Firdaus bin Abdul Rahman, President of BCFA. During the forum, Dr. Awang Haji Muhammad Hadi will present a topic titled ‘Brunei-China Relations: History of the Past for the Future,’ highlighting 40 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

In addition to the forum, the delegation has been invited by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Brunei Darussalam to visit historical sites in Beijing, Nanjing, and Guangzhou. The entire visit will span ten days, from November 14 to November 24, offering opport

unities for cultural exchange and strengthening bilateral ties.