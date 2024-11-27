General

Brunei Darussalam to Host 2025 ASSA Board Meeting.

2 days ago


Manila: Brunei Darussalam has been selected to host the ASEAN Social Security Association (ASSA) Board Meeting in 2025. This announcement comes as the 41st ASSA Board Meeting is currently taking place in Manila, the Republic of the Philippines.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the meeting is attended by key delegates including Her Excellency Megawati binti Dato Paduka Haji Manan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Brunei Darussalam to the Republic of the Philippines, and Awang Haji Md Adfarul bin Haji Maz Adanan, Managing Director of the Employees’ Trust Fund, TAP. The event includes seminar sessions and discussions on best practices within the social protection industry.

During the meeting, TAP introduced the Administrator Nomination Feature under the National Retirement Scheme, known as SPK. TAP was also honored with the ASSA Recognition for Continuous Improvement Recognition Award. The annual gathering serves as a platform for experts from member countries to exchange ideas and experien
ces regarding social security challenges and solutions in the region.

2 days ago

Related Articles

Her Royal Highness Officiates MFA Day Celebrating 40 Years of Diplomatic Excellence.

2 days ago

Her Royal Highness Officiates MFA Day Celebrating 40 Years of Diplomatic Excellence.

2 days ago

His Royal Highness Meets Outgoing Australian High Commissioner.

2 days ago

Poni Group Celebrates 15 Years of Growth with New Services and Strategic Partnerships for a Sustainable Future.

2 days ago
General

Brunei Darussalam to Host 2025 ASSA Board Meeting.

2 days ago


Manila: Brunei Darussalam has been selected to host the ASEAN Social Security Association (ASSA) Board Meeting in 2025. This announcement comes as the 41st ASSA Board Meeting is currently taking place in Manila, the Republic of the Philippines.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the meeting is attended by key delegates including Her Excellency Megawati binti Dato Paduka Haji Manan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Brunei Darussalam to the Republic of the Philippines, and Awang Haji Md Adfarul bin Haji Maz Adanan, Managing Director of the Employees’ Trust Fund, TAP. The event includes seminar sessions and discussions on best practices within the social protection industry.

During the meeting, TAP introduced the Administrator Nomination Feature under the National Retirement Scheme, known as SPK. TAP was also honored with the ASSA Recognition for Continuous Improvement Recognition Award. The annual gathering serves as a platform for experts from member countries to exchange ideas and experien
ces regarding social security challenges and solutions in the region.

2 days ago

Related Articles

Ministry of Religious Affairs Honors Retirees at Appreciation Ceremony.

2 days ago

Launching Ceremony of 13th PKBN Intake Highlights Youth Empowerment.

2 days ago

Brunei and Malaysia Education Ministers Discuss Malay Language Development.

2 days ago

Ukraine Contributes 27 Books to Brunei Language and Literature Bureau Library.

2 days ago
Back to top button