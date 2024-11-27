Brunei Darussalam to Host 2025 ASSA Board Meeting.



Manila: Brunei Darussalam has been selected to host the ASEAN Social Security Association (ASSA) Board Meeting in 2025. This announcement comes as the 41st ASSA Board Meeting is currently taking place in Manila, the Republic of the Philippines.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the meeting is attended by key delegates including Her Excellency Megawati binti Dato Paduka Haji Manan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Brunei Darussalam to the Republic of the Philippines, and Awang Haji Md Adfarul bin Haji Maz Adanan, Managing Director of the Employees’ Trust Fund, TAP. The event includes seminar sessions and discussions on best practices within the social protection industry.

During the meeting, TAP introduced the Administrator Nomination Feature under the National Retirement Scheme, known as SPK. TAP was also honored with the ASSA Recognition for Continuous Improvement Recognition Award. The annual gathering serves as a platform for experts from member countries to exchange ideas and experien

ces regarding social security challenges and solutions in the region.