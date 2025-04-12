Brunei Darussalam Enters the Inter-Monsoon Period



Bandar Seri Begawan: Brunei Darussalam has transitioned into the inter-monsoon period, a phase that bridges the Northeast Monsoon and the forthcoming Southwest Monsoon. This period is anticipated to extend until the end of May 2025. During this time, the lack of dominant monsoonal winds means that local wind effects will considerably impact the daily weather patterns experienced in the region.

According to Radio Television Brunei, climatological data indicates that the occurrence of thunderstorms is more frequent during the inter-monsoon period compared to other months. Typically, the country experiences fair weather in the morning, followed by isolated coastal showers around midday. Thunderstorms often develop over inland areas in the afternoon and can spread to coastal and sea areas at night, sometimes continuing into the early morning. Winds are generally light from variable directions during the morning and night but shift to north-westerly directions in the afternoon. The wave conditions at sea are gene

rally slight during this period.