Brunei Darussalam Emphasizes Climate Change and Maritime Collaboration at the 33rd IMO Session in London

Bandar Seri Begawan – At the 33rd Regular Session of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) in London, the Minister of Transport and Infocommunications of Brunei Darussalam underscored the nation's commitment to collaborate internationally on addressing climate change. The session, which runs until December 6, 2023, in the United Kingdom, focuses on various maritime issues.

According to Radio Television Brunei, Yang Berhormat Pengiran Dato Seri Setia Shamhary bin Pengiran Dato Paduka Haji Mustapha, Brunei Darussalam is dedicated to fostering a thriving and environmentally sustainable maritime industry. The Minister highlighted the progress made in enhancing maritime infrastructure and operational practices in line with IMO standards. On the sidelines of the IMO Assembly, a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the Maritime and Port Authority of Brunei Darussalam (MPABD) and the Directorate General of Sea Transportation (DGST) of the Ministry of Transportation of the Republic of Indonesia. The MOU, signed by Haji Mohammad Salihin bin Haji Aspar, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Transport of Brunei Darussalam, and Dr. Captain Antoni Ariff Priadi, Director General of Sea Transportation of Indonesia, aims to strengthen sea connectivity and promote sustainable direct trade between the two countries.