Brunei-Cambridge G.C.E ‘A’ and ‘AS’ Level Examination Results Announced



Bandar Seri Begawan: The Ministry of Education, through the Department of Examinations, has released the results of the Brunei-Cambridge G.C.E. ‘AS’ and ‘A’ Level Examinations for the October/November 2024 session on 20th January.





According to Radio Television Brunei, among the 1,025 school candidates, 713 achieved results of 2 ‘AS’ Levels or higher, while 490 candidates secured 3 ‘AS’ Levels or more. Additionally, 66 candidates attained Grade ‘A’ in at least 2 subjects, 28 candidates achieved Grade ‘A’ in at least 3 subjects, and 8 candidates scored Grade ‘A’ in at least 4 subjects.





In the ‘A’ Level category, 1,252 school candidates participated, with 91.12% obtaining 2 ‘A’ Levels or more, and 75.76% or 1,041 candidates achieving 3 ‘A’ Levels or higher. Out of these, 107 candidates obtained Grade ‘A’ STAR or ‘A’ in at least 2 subjects, 53 candidates achieved this in 3 subjects, and 10 candidates in at least 4 subjects. Students can collect their result slips at their respective schools, while private candidates may retrieve theirs from the Department of Examination, Ministry of Education during office hours starting Tuesday, 21 January 2025.





Candidates wishing to improve their results still have the opportunity to register for the May/June 2025 session. The registration deadline is Thursday, 13th February 2025. School candidates are required to register through their respective institutions. Further details can be found on the Ministry of Education’s website or by visiting the Department of Examination’s Counter, Ministry of Education, during office hours.

