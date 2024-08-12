Brunei News Gazette

Brunei Authorities Warn Against Fake TikTok Claims About Welfare Assistance

Aug 11, 2024

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — The Department of Community Development, JAPEM, has officially debunked claims circulating on TikTok regarding monthly welfare assistance of $500, which were disseminated through the account 'brunei_info'. These assertions, which went viral, have been confirmed as false by the authorities.

According to Radio Television Brunei, there has been no such announcement from their department concerning a monthly welfare payout as described in the viral TikTok video and message. The public has been urged to rely only on official sources for accurate information, specifically JAPEM's official website and social media channels. The department has also cautioned the public against engaging in the creation or dissemination of fake news, emphasizing the legal consequences of such actions.

Under the Public Order Act, Chapter 148 Section 34, spreading or making false statements likely to cause public alarm is an offense punishable by a fine of $3,000, up to three years of imprisonment, or both. This law underscores the seriousness with which the authorities view the spread of misinformation, especially when it may cause public concern or confusion.

