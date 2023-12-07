Body of Slain NPA Fighter Claimed in Negros Occidental, Encounter Results in Wounded Rebel

Negros Occidental, the family of a slain New People's Army (NPA) fighter claimed his body following an encounter with the Philippine Army's 62nd Infantry Battalion (IB) in Barangay Amontay, Binalbagan town. The deceased, identified as Braulio 'Bruno' Tobalado, was a member of the Central Negros Front 1, confirmed by a former comrade now serving as a peace advocate for the Army.

According to Philippines News Agency, another clash occurred between the Army's 94th Infantry Battalion and NPA fighters from Central Negros Front 2 in Barangay Buenavista, Himamaylan City, resulting in one wounded rebel. The 3rd Infantry Division (ID) reported that the soldiers witnessed the fleeing rebels carrying their injured comrade. Maj. Gen. Marion Sison, commander of the 3ID, praised the locals' vigilance and cooperation with the government forces, which he said played a critical role in suppressing the NPA's activities. He emphasized that such collaboration is key to countering the terroristic actions of the communist-terrorist group. Following these encounters, the 62IB and 94IB units recovered various firearms, including a Garand rifle, a caliber .45 pistol, and an M16 rifle with magazines.